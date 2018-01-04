CHP searches for hit and run driver in deadly East San Diego County crash

SANTA YSABEL (CNS) - Investigators searched Thursday for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 29-year-old pedestrian on SR-79 in Santa Ysabel.

The unidentified man was struck about 8 p.m. Wednesday by the northbound silver Hyundai Santa Fe, the CHP said.

The damaged SUV was abandoned 15 miles from the crash site.

The crash happened about 45 minutes after a 59-year-old man was killed while walking on the same highway in Warner Springs, 25 miles north of the Santa Ysabel crash location. The driver in the Warner Springs crash remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

The CHP is requesting anyone with information to call 619-401-2000.