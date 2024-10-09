Watch Now
News

Actions

CHP: Rock thrown through windshield kills driver on Los Angeles County highway

california_highway_patrol_chp_cruiser_san_diego_freeway.jpg
KGTV
california_highway_patrol_chp_cruiser_san_diego_freeway.jpg
Posted

LLANO, Calif. (CNS) - A woman was killed early Tuesday when a rock was thrown through her windshield while she was traveling on the westbound Pearblossom (138) Highway in Llano.

California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area officers responded to Pearblossom Highway, east of state Route 18, around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding an unresponsive driver who sustained injuries, according to the CHP,

The driver was immediately administered life-saving measures but was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators searched the location but could not identify or find a person of interest.

``This tragic incident follows another similar occurrence in the vicinity that occurred on the night of Oct. 6, where another driver reported a rock going through their windshield," CHP officials said in a statement.

The rocks thrown at both vehicles are under an ongoing investigation by the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit and the Antelope Valley Area personnel.

Anyone with information regarding the rock throwing was urged to call the 24-hour CHP hotline at 323-259-3200.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!