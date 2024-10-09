CHP: Rock thrown through windshield kills driver on Los Angeles County highway

LLANO, Calif. (CNS) - A woman was killed early Tuesday when a rock was thrown through her windshield while she was traveling on the westbound Pearblossom (138) Highway in Llano.

California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area officers responded to Pearblossom Highway, east of state Route 18, around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding an unresponsive driver who sustained injuries, according to the CHP,

The driver was immediately administered life-saving measures but was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators searched the location but could not identify or find a person of interest.

``This tragic incident follows another similar occurrence in the vicinity that occurred on the night of Oct. 6, where another driver reported a rock going through their windshield," CHP officials said in a statement.

The rocks thrown at both vehicles are under an ongoing investigation by the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit and the Antelope Valley Area personnel.

Anyone with information regarding the rock throwing was urged to call the 24-hour CHP hotline at 323-259-3200.

