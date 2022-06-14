Watch
CHP officer shot during traffic stop in Studio City

Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 00:02:02-04

STUDIO CITY (CNS) - A California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Studio City Monday evening.

The shooting occurred just before 7:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near Ventura Boulevard, according to the CHP.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The CHP could not confirm further details surrounding the shooting. KCAL9 reported police are searching for a white Ford Fusion with Oregon plates in connection with the shooting.

The public was advised to avoid the area as authorities investigated the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
