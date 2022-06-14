CHP officer shot during traffic stop in Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CNS) - A California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Studio City Monday evening.

The shooting occurred just before 7:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near Ventura Boulevard, according to the CHP.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The CHP could not confirm further details surrounding the shooting. KCAL9 reported police are searching for a white Ford Fusion with Oregon plates in connection with the shooting.

The public was advised to avoid the area as authorities investigated the shooting.