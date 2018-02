SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The California Highway Patrol closed both directions of state route 163 in Central San Diego Tuesday after a report of a person with a rifle.

The closure started about 5 p.m. at Quince St. in Balboa Park. Northbound lanes were open by 5:30 p.m.

Officers detained three people but did not find a weapon.

