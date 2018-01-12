Chilling 911 calls reveal moments plane crashed into home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Harrowing cries for help came in when a plane crashed into a Clairemont home. Only on 10News, we're hearing the 911 calls from the explosion that killed two people in December.

Dispatcher: "What are you seeing?" Caller: A small plane crashed into someone’s house, but there someone still (expletive) inside the plane! We need someone here as soon as possible."

Witnesses in disbelief, frantically calling 911.

Caller: "Something blew up." Dispatcher: "Okay, and where do you see the flames coming from?" Caller: "The whole backyard… the whole house is on fire!"

Kyle Null lives across the street. He was one of the first people who rushed in.

"We were just trying to see if people were inside because we kept hearing, 'help! Help!'" said Null.

He put his own life in danger to help others.

"I was maybe like, 10 feet from the fire and I didn’t feel safe being there." said Null. "I didn’t know if there was going to be another explosion or something."

Dispatcher: "Do you know how many souls were on the airplane?" Caller: "My guess is it’s 4 at most, it was a small airplane into a single-family house, but it’s a big fire."

The single-engine plane reportedly had mechanical issues. The pilot tried landed at an elementary school field nearby, but the plane would not stop.

Two men were killed. The 911 calls got help there quickly.

Caller: "The house is on fire!" Dispatcher: "Get everybody out the house."

They may be the reason two others survived.