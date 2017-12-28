10News
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Alerts
Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Wildfires
National Weather
Earthquake Preparedness
Ski Season Report
Videos
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Flight Status
Team 10
News
+
Local
US/World
Military
Politics
DecodeDC
Lilac Fire 2017
Technology
Business
Las Vegas Shooting
Weird & Wacky
Good News
Your Health Matters
Miramar Air Show
Conquering Addiction
Video
+
10News Live
ABC News Live Video
10News Experience
ABC 10News on YouTube
Lifestyle
+
Events Calendar
Leadership
Live Well San Diego
Family Fun in San Diego
Back to School
Technology
Month of a Million Meals
Kids Doing Good Things
Pets
Sustain San Diego
Entertainment
+
TV Listings
Contests
KAABOO San Diego
Games
Right This Minute
The List
San Diego Comic-Con
Cracked
Pickler and Ben Show
Money
+
ShopSmart
Consumer News
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Bolts On Tap
Chargers
Padres
College Sports
San Diego State Aztecs Sports
Prep Sports
Columnists
Marketplace
+
Home Improvement
San Diego Connect
San Diego Living
+
Travel & Outdoors
About Us
+
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
Support
Current
50
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 75°
LO: 50°
HI: 75°
LO: 50°
HI: 75°
LO: 50°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Child spotted wandering alone on Escondido street
Jermaine Ong
5:41 AM, Dec 28, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
ESCONDIDO (KGTV) - A child spotted wandering alone in an Escondido neighborhood late Wednesday night was reunited with his parents after several hours away from home, according to police.
Escondido police said someone reported seeing a young boy in pajamas walking by himself in the 1000 block of N. Escondido Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m.
Officers said the boy, believed to be between 1 and 2 years old, did not tell them his name. Officers also went door-to-door in the neighborhood in an effort to find the child's parents.
Police confirmed to 10News that the boy was back with his family as of 5 a.m. Thursday.
No other details were immediately provided.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story
Trending Now