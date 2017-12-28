Child spotted wandering alone on Escondido street

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) - A child spotted wandering alone in an Escondido neighborhood late Wednesday night was reunited with his parents after several hours away from home, according to police.



Escondido police said someone reported seeing a young boy in pajamas walking by himself in the 1000 block of N. Escondido Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m.



Officers said the boy, believed to be between 1 and 2 years old, did not tell them his name. Officers also went door-to-door in the neighborhood in an effort to find the child's parents.



Police confirmed to 10News that the boy was back with his family as of 5 a.m. Thursday.



No other details were immediately provided.