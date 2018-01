BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGTV) - A child who had been squatting with relatives in a storage area behind a Bakersfield market died Wednesday in a fire.

The fire broke out before 1 a.m. behind the vacant store and neighboring house. Kern County firefighters had reports of children trapped inside. Crews took three family members to the hospital with burns.

Firefighters searched the scene and found the remains of the child, who was between 4 and 5 years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.