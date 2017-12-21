Chicago's O'Hare airport workers strike as Christmas travel rush peaks

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 46°
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, travelers walk to their gates at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Hundreds of O'Hare International Airport workers that are trying to unionize have voted to go on strike ahead of the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday. Officials with the Service Employees International Union Local 1 said Thursday Nov. 17, 2016, that about 500 workers have committed to strike. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
CHICAGO - (KGTV) - Workers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport restaurants, bars and Starbucks walked off the job Thursday - one of the busiest travel days of the Christmas holiday season.
The union tweeted this week that 84 percent of its members voted to authorize a strike over healthcare.
BREAKING! HMSHost O’Hare Airport restaurant and Starbucks workers on strike for a fair contract! #1u #unitehere pic.twitter.com/1vtqL1X40f— UNITE HERE Local 1 (@UniteHerelocal1) December 21, 2017
BREAKING! HMSHost O’Hare Airport restaurant and Starbucks workers on strike for a fair contract! #1u #unitehere pic.twitter.com/1vtqL1X40f
UNITE HERE Local 1 Union said employees would picket until at least 5 p.m., according to the Chicago Tribune.
HMSHost, which operates the restaurants, told the Tribune the locations would remain open.