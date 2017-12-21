Chicago's O'Hare airport workers strike as Christmas travel rush peaks

CHICAGO - (KGTV) - Workers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport restaurants, bars and Starbucks walked off the job Thursday - one of the busiest travel days of the Christmas holiday season.

The union tweeted this week that 84 percent of its members voted to authorize a strike over healthcare.

BREAKING! HMSHost O’Hare Airport restaurant and Starbucks workers on strike for a fair contract! #1u #unitehere pic.twitter.com/1vtqL1X40f — UNITE HERE Local 1 (@UniteHerelocal1) December 21, 2017

UNITE HERE Local 1 Union said employees would picket until at least 5 p.m., according to the Chicago Tribune.

HMSHost, which operates the restaurants, told the Tribune the locations would remain open.