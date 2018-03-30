(KGTV) - A chemical spill has forced the closure of a freeway off-ramp in Carlsbad.



The California Highway Patrol reported several bottles containing an unknown chemical -- possibly a type of acid -- fell from a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to Poinsettia Lane.



Authorities summoned a hazardous materials team to clean up the spill, and the process has forced the closure of the northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound Poinsettia Lane.



No injuries have been reported, and as of 8:15 a.m., evacuations of nearby homes or businesses have not been issued.



