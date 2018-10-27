Check sex offender website before taking children trick-or-treating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Before taking children trick-or-treating this Halloween, families are encouraged to visit The Megan's Law Website where hundreds of registered sex offenders are listed across San Diego.

The search tool allows families to look up registered sex offenders in their neighborhood or other parts around the state and see them on a map.

"Megan’s Law also authorizes local law enforcement agencies to notify the public about sex offender registrants found to be posing a risk to public safety," the site says.

The map lists markers surrounding the address used in the search. Users can input any address and radius for a broader search. I

Information includes images of the sex offender, known aliases, addresses, description of the person, offenses, and a risk assessment.

According to website, some of the registrants are currently in violation of their registration requirements and asks the public to contact police with information they may have about these individuals.

The website was created and named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka, of New Jersey, who was brutally raped and killed in 1994 by her neighbor, Jesse Timmendequas.

Timmendequas had been convicted for sexually assaulting young girls. After serving less than a year in a correctional facility, he moved into a home across the street from the family without their knowledge.

"In the wake of that tragedy, the Kankas sought to have local communities warned about sex offenders in the area. All states in the U.S. now have some form of Megan's Law," the website says.

The website indicates that some of the registrants are currently in violation of their registration requirements. Any information you may have on these individuals should be reported to your local law enforcement agency.

LINK: https://www.meganslaw.ca.gov/