Chase that began in Carlsbad ends in National City with driver's arrest after PIT maneuver

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A high-speed pursuit that began in the Carlsbad area early Monday morning ended with the driver's arrest in the South Bay following a PIT maneuver.



At around 2 a.m., Carlsbad police tried to pull over a Jeep that was spotted driving erratically on southbound Interstate 5. However, the Jeep did not stop and sped away, reaching speeds up to nearly 100 MPH.



During the pursuit, the driver called 911 and apologized, promised to slow down and said he did not want to die.



The Jeep ran over spike strips laid down in the Clairemont area, but the driver kept going despite damaged tires. Police said the driver claimed his brakes were not working.



When the Jeep reached Plaza Boulevard in National City, a California Highway Patrol cruiser executed the PIT maneuver, causing the Jeep to come to a stop in the fast lane.



The driver, who was not identified, was arrested.



No injuries or crashes were reported during the pursuit.