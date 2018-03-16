Chase in eastern Chula Vista ends with driver's arrest

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A car reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash led police on a chase in eastern Chula Vista Friday morning before it came to an end in a residential area.



A black car was involved in a collision with another vehicle off Olympic Parkway, but then fled the scene. The hit-and-run victim reported the incident and then followed the suspect vehicle until responding officers took over the pursuit.



Officers tried several times to stop the car as it traveled west on Olympic Parkway, but the driver continued on.



The car ran over police spike strips on Olympic Parkway just before it made a right onto Brandywine Avenue.



After making a left on Rivera Street, the car stopped and the driver attempted to flee. However, a police K-9 got to the man and held him for the arrest.



Officers found a 40 oz. alcoholic beverage in the car, and police told 10News the driver admitted to being under the influence of marijuana.



The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for his injuries sustained during his encounter with the K-9.



10News learned the victim in the hit-and-run crash was also hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity.



