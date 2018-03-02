Challenger brings cardboard cutout of San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore to debate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A debate between candidates for San Diego County sheriff did not go as planned Thursday night.



County Sheriff Bill Gore and candidate Dave Myers were scheduled to face off in a public debate at Clairemont High School, but Gore's office said he could not attend due to a scheduling conflict.



Myers, expecting Gore to not appear, went on with the debate anyway by placing a cardboard cutout of the sheriff next to him.



The challenger said he believes Gore refuses to debate him in public.



Organizers of the debate said it was a success despite having one candidate physically present.



"Everybody came to learn and to be together, so we can be better voters," a debate attendee said.



Myers and Gore will meet in the June primary.