Challenger brings cardboard cutout of San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore to debate

Jermaine Ong
5:25 AM, Mar 2, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A debate between candidates for San Diego County sheriff did not go as planned Thursday night.

County Sheriff Bill Gore and candidate Dave Myers were scheduled to face off in a public debate at Clairemont High School, but Gore's office said he could not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Myers, expecting Gore to not appear, went on with the debate anyway by placing a cardboard cutout of the sheriff next to him.

The challenger said he believes Gore refuses to debate him in public.

Organizers of the debate said it was a success despite having one candidate physically present.

"Everybody came to learn and to be together, so we can be better voters," a debate attendee said.

Myers and Gore will meet in the June primary.

