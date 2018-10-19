Challenged Athletes Foundation events, including triathlon, being held at La Jolla Shores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of kids living with prosthetic limbs are living life to the fullest, riding the waves at La Jolla Shores, thanks to a special event.



The Junior Seau Foundation Adaptive Surf Program Kids Clinic, hosted by the Challenged Athletes Foundation, kicks off a weekend of beach activities, culminating in a triathlon Sunday at La Jolla Cove.



Logan Passe, a double amputee below the knees, said that “being thrown up in the air” is his favorite part of surfing.



His mother, Toni Passe, got him involved in the Challenged Athletes Foundation when he began asking why he was different from other kids. She wanted him to see there were many others just like him.



The foundation introduced Logan to surfing in their home of New York.



"He fell in love with the water," said Toni Passe. "He fell in love with surfing, and that's all he ever wants to do now. He wants to surf."



Anyone interested in supporting the athletes, the events at La Jolla Shores are open to the public.



On Sunday, at 7 a.m., a parade of athletes will take place before the triathlon begins.



"I've been able to get back out on the water," said Cameron, a triple amputee after being hit by a train when he was 15. "I can swim in a triathlon. I'm on a relay team, swimming, back on surfboard, and I just live my life to the fullest."



