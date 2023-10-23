Chalk art returns to Little Italy with Bella Vita Fest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time in seven years, chalk art returned to the streets of Little Italy with the Bella Vita Fest this weekend.

“We’re bringing street painting back to San Diego.”

Organizers say chalk art started in Italy in the 16th century. They decided to highlight this aspect of Italian culture at the event.

“Everyone would come to us and say where’s the chalk? So we decided we have to bring chalk back to Little Italy and that’s how Bella Vita Fest was created.”

The art revolved around the theme of Italian history. Fifty local artists spent two days on the ground to finish their masterpieces.

“You have to start and finish with an audience. So it can be very stressful, but the payoff is that people actually see what it takes to create art.”

“I love trying to pull as many colors out as I can.”

Despite all the time and effort that goes into each piece, none of this was permanent. Organizers washed away the street art before Little Italy opened back to the public.

“It gives people a chance to appreciate the art in the moment rather than having a piece that will last a long time.”