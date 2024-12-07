Chaldean community in El Cajon supporting Christians in Iraq

EL CAJON (KGTV) — Christians in Iraq have had their homes, their communities displaced. The country is still recovering after war and the ISIS occupation.

"Christianity in Iraq is disappearing," said Nori Barka, the President of the Chaldean Community Council. "So the number we have left are the people who cannot leave, most of them are sick, needy, not able to manage. These are the people we are serving."

Noori barka is the president of the Chaldean Community Council in El Cajon. In 2014, he started a nonprofit called Hope for Iraqi Christians, dedicated to supporting Chaldeans in Iraq. It has one program where people in San Diego can adopt a family abroad and send them a monthly $100 donation.

"What have you seen as a result of the donations you've given?"

"You see at least they are smiling," Barka said. "They're sending us videos thanking us."

"We are deeply thanking you for your support and for this kind visit," said one man in Iraq.

"The money is helping us pay for the expensive medication for my disabled husband," said one woman with three kids.

"This becomes your family," Barka said. "We tell you: 'this is your family, this is their contact, this is their name and situation. Please talk to them. They are now your extended family.'"

Around 450 Chaldean families in Iraq have been adopted so far. The nonprofit also sends them coats, toys and shoes around Christmastime.

"It means a lot. Not for me only but for all the donors," Barka said. "They do it from their heart."

The community's efforts are a reminder that sometimes you get more when you give.