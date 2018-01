(KTNV) - The lights went out at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show, leaving hundreds of CES attendees in the dark.

CES officials reported the power outage in a Twitter post around 11:30 a.m.

POWER OUTAGE AT CES: Central Hall at #CES has been evacuated, so many people waiting to get in pic.twitter.com/kUPjyO6BF4 — David Schuman (@david_schuman) January 10, 2018

Power out. CES center hall pic.twitter.com/4FWMcX3lGh — Robert M. Enger (@RobertMarkEnger) January 10, 2018

140,000 people in the dark during the Great CES Power Outage#CES2018 pic.twitter.com/B2IPDtkpnF — Chris Adzima (@cjadzima) January 10, 2018

Despite the power outage, CES officials said that guests were still free to visit the exhibitors in South Hall and North Hall, as well as the Central and South Plaza.

Power was restored by about 1 p.m.

A statement was released on behalf of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Consumer Technology Association and NV Energy. It indicated that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility's transformers.