San Diego Veterans Parade honors veterans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— It’s the day many families look forward to, as they take out their chairs and show up hours before to get the perfect spot along the parade route.

“We wanted to get a good spot because we wanted to be near the grandstand. We know that’s where they stop and do all of their dedications, so we get some good pictures,” Donald Thomas said.

For Thomas, the annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade is special for so many reasons. Having served in the Army for 20 years, he says it’s nice to see how much people care.

“They’re duty has not gone unseen that we still have a nation that’s appreciating your service that maybe some of the different eras weren’t seen," Donald Thomas said. "But now I love it that we’re showing we’re grateful for what the service has done. I thank them for coming out and supporting each other.”

This year’s parade down Harbor Drive came with all the fan favorites, showcasing marching bands from all over the county. From floats to cars, each representing all branches of our military.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria led the parade with World War Two Veterans as part of a special 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

Steven Ramirez came to the parade with his 97-year-old mom, Josephine.

She was involved with the VFW and even marched in this parade years ago.

Now, Ramirez still supports Josephine from the parade route with her family by her side.

"Now I just came and figured I don’t know how many years we’re going to be coming down here with her," Ramirez said. "I’m going to come down and celebrate and support the vets.”

Ramirez says his mom taught him a lot about service to the country and respecting those who fought to make that possible.

“When I see a person to this day in uniform because of my mom, I say thank you for your service,” Ramirez said.