San Diego City Council weighs housing instability program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The San Diego City Council is looking at budget priorities, and on that list is housing instability prevention.

This program offers $250-$750 monthly to those living in unstable housing conditions.

When Terry Hoggard has a pencil in her hand, she loses herself in her art. In this space, she can showcase her creativity and share her feelings, which she’s been doing as she navigates her journey from being unhoused to living in an apartment.

"You don’t know what it feels like to have to live on a fixed income until you have to live on a fixed income,” Hoggard said.

Because of that, Hoggard ended up couch surfing and living in her car until she got connected with the City of San Diego’s Housing Instability Prevention Program.

It provides financial assistance to low-income households.

On Monday, the city council discussed prioritizing funding for the program, something Hoggard says has been a lifesaver for her.

"It was the scariest thing for me because you try and they to put a roof over your head, food on your table and clothes on your back," Hoggard said. "And it's not always the case that it can be done so smoothly."

And while Hoggad believes this isn’t the only solution to getting people off the streets, she says it’s a stable start to get people a shot at getting their lives back on track, allowing them to create the life they want to live.

"It gives you the opportunity to have hope for the future," she said. "We are in a serious situation with homeless. You can't build it fast enough. Even if you build it fast enough, only 10% of them become affordable."