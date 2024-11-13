Hillcrest resident, LGBTQ community member targeted over Trump bumper sticker

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Blake Anderson, a Hillcrest resident and an LGBTQ member, says his Trump bumper sticker was ripped off multiple times near his home in the past.

"It is polycarbonate. It is unbreakable," Anderson said.

Anderson says he hasn't had any issues since he installed a protector over his Trump bumper sticker.

"I want my freedom of speech. I want it maintained. I had it installed. It has been fine ever since," Anderson said.

In addition to his sticker being ripped off, Anderson says he was verbally harassed because of it. But with the election results, he says there is a "huge satisfaction."

"It feels great showing my pride also with the rainbow sticker," he added.

His camera caught someone who appeared to be keying his car in Hillcrest in 2020. Anderson believes it was because of the sticker. He reported the incident to police, who posted it on Nextdoor.

"But of course, it is very difficult to catch people. The person had a mask. I appreciate the police posting it on Nextdoor. It's the principle. If I want to express my sticker, if I have to have key marks on my car, oh well," he said.