Coronado PD: Attempted kidnapping of teen near library, suspect in custody

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV)— Authorities arrested Nan Wang, a 45-year-old man, after attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old girl near the library Friday afternoon, a Facebook post from the Coronado Police Department said.

According to police, the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. The teen was waiting for the bus near the library park when Wang parked his car nearby and approached her, demanding her to get inside his car.

He then grabbed her arm when she refused. She was able to escape, run to safety and contact 9-1-1, the post said.

Officers located the suspect through the victim's detailed description of Wang's car and license plate to dispatchers. They also located Wang, who was in his car about a block away.

He faces charges of attempted kidnapping and annoying/molesting a child.

