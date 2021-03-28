Menu

Census data delay scrambles plans for state redistricting

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask walks past posters encouraging participation in the 2020 Census in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. A delay in census data is scrambling plans in some states to redraw districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures. The Census Bureau has said redistricting data that was supposed to be provided to states by the end of March won't be ready until August or September. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Redistricting States
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 11:19:35-04

(AP) -- A delay in census data is scrambling plans in some states to redraw districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures.

The Census Bureau has said redistricting data that was supposed to be provided to states by the end of March won't be ready until August or September.

That's after the deadline to finish redistricting in some states. As a result, states such as Oklahoma and Oregon are considering ways to use other population estimates to begin redistricting state House and Senate seats.

Officials in other states, including North Carolina and Texas, have proposed delaying their 2022 primary elections.

