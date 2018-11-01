Cell tower disguised as water tower set up in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new cell tower in North Park that is made to look like a water tower will be fully operational Thursday.



Telecommunications company AT&T’s new tower near the intersection of Boundary Street and Meade Avenue is being added to “provide faster, more reliable wireless services” to customers in the area.



The cell towner was designed to look like the historic water tower that’s located just a few blocks away.



AT&T Assistant Vice President of External Affairs Ignacio De La Torre said, “We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We want to provide the best possible mobile experience, and we invest in our local network to accomplish that goal.”



