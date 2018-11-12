Celebrities remember Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee

Allison Horn
12:06 PM, Nov 12, 2018
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Writer Stan Lee attends the IMDb Yacht at San Diego Comic-Con 2016: Day Two at The IMDb Yacht on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)

Tommaso Boddi
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KGTV) - Stan Lee, the mind behind the characters featured in the top blockbuster films of the past decade, was honored Monday by Hollywood stars and creative talents.

A-list celebrities were featured in the Marvel Comics films based on his movies, including Black Panther, The Avengers, Deadpool, Captain America, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Wasp, and Fantastic Four.

Lee was known for making cameo appearances in his films alongside the leading actors. He was a fan favorite at San Diego Comic-Con, where he would often appear alongside the stars at panels.

RELATED: Stan Lee dies at 95 / Photos: Remembering Stan Lee of Marvel Comics

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you great legend. You will be missed. I wouldn’t be here without you. ❤️🙏🏻❤️

A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on

