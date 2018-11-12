Celebrities remember Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee

(KGTV) - Stan Lee, the mind behind the characters featured in the top blockbuster films of the past decade, was honored Monday by Hollywood stars and creative talents.

A-list celebrities were featured in the Marvel Comics films based on his movies, including Black Panther, The Avengers, Deadpool, Captain America, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Wasp, and Fantastic Four.

Lee was known for making cameo appearances in his films alongside the leading actors. He was a fan favorite at San Diego Comic-Con, where he would often appear alongside the stars at panels.

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018