Chef of Louisiana Purchase in North Park mentors fellow Black chefs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A North Park chef is giving back to the community by sharing his cuisine and creating opportunities for aspiring chefs. ABC 10News first met Chef Q of Louisiana Purchase when he offered support to flood victims last January, supplying them with hundreds of meals.

He continues to nurture the local culinary scene through mentorship programs.

"If you don't have love when you cook or you don't have a passion for cooking, do something else," says Chef Q.

Chef Q's dedication extends beyond the kitchen, as he is well-regarded for his community involvement.

When he provided meals to flood victims last January, it reminded him of his experience helping displaced people in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

"Once Hurricane Katrina hit, we was all displaced going around different places, and I did all the cooking for all like the displaced people," he said. "I know what that feels like. My whole city was underwater, so I understand."

Chef Q says the name "Louisiana Purchase" itself reflects his connection to his roots and the influences of his past.

The support he provides extends beyond disaster relief; he also gives back to the community through various initiatives, such as dedicating proceeds from chicken and waffle sales to help victims of the LA fires and supporting the Lincoln Football program.

Another point of emphasis for Chef Q is mentoring other Black chefs in the community, helping them gain industry experience and thrive.

"Having the opportunity for other chefs to get in here, get their feet wet, and spread their wings," he says.

His programs allow young chefs to learn every aspect of running a restaurant, an opportunity he wished he had when starting out.

Chef Q says Black chefs often face many challenges.

"Yeah, definitely. Majority of [New Orleans is] Black, so all the cooking stuff is Black, but when it came to be an executive chef, we will always get overlooked," he says.

Despite these obstacles, Chef Q remains dedicated to supporting the next generation of chefs.

"It all translates, so what he does for me, I'm gonna do for the next chef," one of his protégés says.

Chef Q has pride when he sees his mentees rise up through the ranks.

"I'll be like, 'Man, you're really doing great things,' and that's that's awesome," Chef Q says.