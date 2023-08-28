Celebrate Pepsi's 125th birthday with a free drink

(KGTV) – It’s the 125th birthday of the popular soda Pepsi, but the company is giving you the gift in the form of a free drink.

On Monday, Aug. 28, you can get a free Pepsi drink product by texting PEPSI125 to 81234. Then, you’ll have to show a physical receipt or screenshot of a confirmation email from an online retailer that details the Pepsi drink you bought, the retailer, and the purchase date. The purchase window is Aug. 28-Sept. 4; receipts will have to be sent to Pepsi by Sept. 11 via chatbot on Facebook Messenger or through text message.

After following the directions, you will receive a reimbursement of up to $2.50 paid through PayPal or Venmo.

The company is also celebrating its 125th birthday with the October opening of the Pepsi 125 Diner in New York City, a pop-up eatery that will be open from Oct. 19-26.

According to the company, “Seatings will be booked at two-hour increments with tickets starting at $50 per person. Attendance includes a full three course meal, complimentary Pepsi beverages and cocktails (pending age verification), and a front row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.”

Pepsi was born on Aug. 28, 1898 in New Bern, North Carolina, when a pharmacist named Caleb Bradham decided to rename his beverage known as “Brad’s Drink” to “Pepsi-Cola.”