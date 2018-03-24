CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was stabbed by a man he knew in the parking lot of the Costco in Carlsbad Friday, police said.

Officers arrived at the store at 951 Palomar Airport Road east of Interstate 5 just before 3 p.m. They found the victim in serious condition with several stab wounds.

The suspect, 62-year-old Charles Higgins, left the scene before police arrived. He was arrested later in Temecula with the help of Murrieta Police, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Police did not release details about the weapon or what led to the stabbing.

Sky10 video showed shoppers using carts as the investigation was underway.