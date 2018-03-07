CARLSBAD, Calif. — Two bodies were found with gunshot wounds in front of a Carlsbad home Tuesday night, just east of Batiquitos Lagoon.

The Carlsbad Police were alerted to the situation when they got a 911 call from a man saying he was going to commit suicide in the 2500 block of Navarra Drive, according to police.

When they arrived at the home they found a 71-year-old man and 79-year-old woman both with visible gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Both the man and woman are residents of Carlsbad. Their names are being withheld until family has been notified the by medical examiner.

Carlsbad police tell 10News that the preliminary investigation indicates that the pair were married and each suffering from a different medical condition.

There are no outstanding suspects and police are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide situation.