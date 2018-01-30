Car theft arrest slows rush-hour traffic on State Route 94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A traffic stop involving a stolen Jeep backed up traffic on westbound SR-94 near I-805 Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

San Diego Police officers got an alert about a stolen car on southbound Interstate 5 near Main St. about 3 p.m., the CHP said.

The driver took SR-54 to evade officers and the chase was turned over to the CHP.

At one point, the Jeep went on the left and right shoulders to get away, but finally stopped on westbound SR-94 at Home Ave.

CHP officers arrested three people including the driver, 19-year-old Christian Garcia.