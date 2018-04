CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters worked to pull a car out of a building in Chula Vista Monday night. Firefighters say the driver plowed through the side of the self-storage building around 9:42 p.m.

They told 10News the car was lodged between 100 and 150 feet into the building, through several storage units near Main Street and Hilltop Drive.

The driver was taken to UCSD Medical Center.

