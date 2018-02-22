Car slams into Skyline-area home

Partly Cloudy
No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Skyline-area home.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car struck a Skyline-area home Thursday morning, nearly hitting a resident inside.
The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Skyline Drive, according to San Diego police.
The driver said he lost control of his car while traveling eastbound, causing him to veer onto a front yard before hitting the garage of the house.
Despite the trail of destruction left behind, no one was injured.
A woman inside the home said the car ended up several feet from her and her dog.
Police are investigating the incident.