Car slams into Skyline-area home

Jermaine Ong
7:16 AM, Feb 22, 2018
No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Skyline-area home.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car struck a Skyline-area home Thursday morning, nearly hitting a resident inside.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Skyline Drive, according to San Diego police.

The driver said he lost control of his car while traveling eastbound, causing him to veer onto a front yard before hitting the garage of the house.

Despite the trail of destruction left behind, no one was injured.

A woman inside the home said the car ended up several feet from her and her dog.

Police are investigating the incident.

