Car leads high-speed pursuit from border crossing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car that sped away from the U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Ysidro led border agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in the Clairemont area early Thursday morning.



10News learned the car was at the checkpoint just before 4 a.m. when it suddenly drove away, prompting Customs and Border Protection agents to pursue the vehicle.



The car reached speeds up to 100 mph as it traveled northbound on Interstate 805.



Agents eventually stopped the car after it had made its way onto state Route 163 and exited at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. The unidentified driver was taken into custody.



No other details were immediately provided.



No injuries were reported.