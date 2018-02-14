Car hits vehicles, lands on top of parked car on City Heights street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI Wednesday morning after police said the car she was driving struck several parked vehicles and landed on top of another in City Heights.



According to San Diego police, the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Euclid Avenue.



Police said the driver lost control of her white sedan, hit a parked truck and SUV before going airborne and landing on top of another parked car.



According to police, the driver initially told officers that she was actually a passenger and tried to take control of the steering wheel during an argument.



However, it was later determined she was the driver and solo occupant. Police arrested her on suspicion of DUI and she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries.



No other injuries were reported, but one resident was upset that his SUV was wrecked in the incident.



Jeff Merrow told 10News that his SUV was a gift from his aunt that was fully paid off, and he added, "Unfortunately, it got totaled by a drunk driver and I'm having to deal with that."