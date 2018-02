BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) - A car hit a power pole in Bonsall Thursday, knocking out electricity to more than 500 customers in North San Diego County.

Firefighters closed Camino Del Rey from the San Luis Rey track to Via Maria Elena at about 3 p.m.

520 customers lost power, according San Diego Gas and Electric.

Crews estimated power restoration at 6 p.m.