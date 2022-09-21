Car hits pedestrian on SR-94 in Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was gravely injured Wednesday when a car struck him as he was walking on state Route 94 in the Golden Hill area, authorities reported.

The accident took place around 11:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, east of 25th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victim, described only as male, to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. The 73-year-old Bonita woman driving the Ford sedan that hit the pedestrian was uninjured.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

