Van drives into shoppers in downtown Seattle, at least five injured

Allison Horn
12:39 PM, Dec 28, 2017
2 hours ago
@AlexxTango
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
@AlexxTango
seattle fire
SEATTLE, Wash. (KGTV) - A shuttle van drove into a building in Seattle’s downtown shopping district about noon Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Shuttle Express van hit the building at 5th Ave. and Pine St. that housed a Gap store, witnesses reported on social media.

Seattle Fire reported four patients were taken to the hospital. Another person was injured by glass from the store window that was shattered by the van, according to KOMO.

KOMO reported that Assistant Seattle Police Chief Marc Garth-Green said the van driver suffered some kind of medical emergency and lost consciousness before the crash. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

One passenger was in the shuttle van and was not injured.

Seattle police said the crash was not terrorism-related nor was it intentional, KOMO reported.

 

 

 

