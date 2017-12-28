SEATTLE, Wash. (KGTV) - A shuttle van drove into a building in Seattle’s downtown shopping district about noon Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Shuttle Express van hit the building at 5th Ave. and Pine St. that housed a Gap store, witnesses reported on social media.

Seattle Fire reported four patients were taken to the hospital. Another person was injured by glass from the store window that was shattered by the van, according to KOMO.

KOMO reported that Assistant Seattle Police Chief Marc Garth-Green said the van driver suffered some kind of medical emergency and lost consciousness before the crash. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

One passenger was in the shuttle van and was not injured.

Seattle police said the crash was not terrorism-related nor was it intentional, KOMO reported.

White Van hit multiple victims on sidewalk in #Seattle. 5th and Pine. pic.twitter.com/8pwCYTLxsL — Kylie (@cryptokiely) December 28, 2017

At corner of 5th and Pine in downtown Seattle, driver of a white shuttle van appears to have crashed into the window of The Gap. Dozens of law enforcement, emergency personnel on the scene pic.twitter.com/z1x9zphPfr — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) December 28, 2017

Police and fire responding on 5th and Pine. #komonews pic.twitter.com/pvfVWNWizj — Brianna (@BriannaJBean) December 28, 2017