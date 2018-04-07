Car crashes into San Carlos home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Sky10 was there as police and firefighters responded to a car crash in San Carlos Friday evening.

The crash, which happened just after 5:30 p.m., happened in the 6200 block of Del Paso Avenue, not far from Patrick Henry High School.

The female driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake when approaching the garage door, police said. She hit the washer and dryer, pushing them through the wall and into the house.

The driver and occupants of the home were not injured in the crash. Firefighters helped pull down the garage door and advised the family to have a structural expert check the walls where the washer and dryer pushed through.