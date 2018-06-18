Car crashes into donut shop, one minor injury reported

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car crashed into a Yum-Yum Donuts shop in San Diego on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened at 1820 Coronado Boulevard, which is across the street from South Bay Community Park.

SDPD reported there was one minor injury. The person was transported to Scripps Chula Vista as nonurgent.

An employee at the donut shop said there is damage to a refrigerator, fryer and part of the building.

The store remains open.

A city engineer was called out to evaluate the building.