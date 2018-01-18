Cannabis law can erase criminal history for some Californians

Amanda Brandeis
5:19 PM, Jan 17, 2018

Cannabis law can help some wipe records clean

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Proposition 64 did much more than just legalizing cannabis-use for California adults.

Thousands of people are now eligible to have past marijuana convictions reduced or completely wiped clean thanks to the new law. 

People convicted of state marijuana-related felonies and misdemeanors can petition their case to the courts using this form.

The nonprofit Code for America has a free online tool, Clear My Record, walking people through the process. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top