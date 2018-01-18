Cannabis law can erase criminal history for some Californians

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Proposition 64 did much more than just legalizing cannabis-use for California adults.

Thousands of people are now eligible to have past marijuana convictions reduced or completely wiped clean thanks to the new law.

People convicted of state marijuana-related felonies and misdemeanors can petition their case to the courts using this form.

The nonprofit Code for America has a free online tool, Clear My Record, walking people through the process.