Cameras catch thieves reportedly stealing $200K in jewelry

EL CAJON, (KGTV) -- A jewelry store owner in El Cajon left with nearly nothing after thieves stole $200,000 worth of gold from him.

Forever Fine Jewelry means everything to the owner. It's a sanctuary for his craft -- covered in silver and gold -- until thieves came in and took it away.

The owner's daughter didn't want to show her face or give her name, but she walked 10News through surveillance video from February 28th.

That's the day a group of nine people stole $200,000 worth of jewelry. Two of them were carrying babies.

"This group right here, the four people right here, are going to pull him all the way to this corner cause that’s the farthest away from the back room."

Meanwhile, a woman in a black shirt and long skirt crawls on the floor to the safe in the back. For six minutes, cameras roll on her bragging everything in sight.

"She's getting all the bangles, she's getting all the earrings, chains, mostly the bangles, the bracelets the anklets," said the owner's daughter. She also took $8,000 in cash.

"That’s the cash box and that’s where the detective was able to get her fingerprints as well. "The owner hit a panic button once he started getting suspicious but the alarm didn't go off.

A family of immigrants who started with nothing -- now back to square one. "We're bringing everything that we have to help my father start from zero again."