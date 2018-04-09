Caltrans to close I-5 ramp to Coronado Bridge for construction

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Drivers who travel from northbound Interstate 5 to the Coronado Bridge will be detoured through Barrio Logan this week due to construction.

Caltrans crews will shut down the north I-5 connector to SR-75 Monday through Thursday nights to install a debris fence above Chicano Park.

Detour signs will guide drivers to exit at Cesar Chavez Parkway, then left to the on-ramp at SR-75 at Logan Avenue.

The closure will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

