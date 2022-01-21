Watch
California water districts will get more supply than planned

Will provide water to 27 million people
Ethan Swope/AP
FILE — A family walks over cracked mud near Lake Oroville's shore as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Last month's winter storms led The Department of Water Resources to announce Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, they''ll increase the State Water Project allocations to 15 percent of the requested supple for 2022. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
Posted at 6:01 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 09:01:29-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water officials say they'll release more water than initially planned from state storage to local agencies that provide water to 27 million people.

The Department of Water Resources said Thursday it plans to give water districts 15% of what they've requested in 2022. That's up from the 0% allocation announced in December, a historic low.

The increase comes after a very wet December that dumped huge amounts of snow in the mountains and partially refilled the state's parched reservoirs. But there hasn't been a significant storm in January, and the state remains in drought.

