California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

Supreme Court Abortion California
Jae C. Hong/AP
Supporters of abortion rights chant slogans outside a Planned Parenthood clinic during a protest in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jun 27, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution.

State lawmakers on Monday voted to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this year.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which let states decide whether to allow abortion. California is run by Democrats who support abortion rights, but the legal right to an abortion in California is based on a right to privacy in the state constitution.

The amendment would prevent the government from interfering with a person's right to an abortion or contraceptives.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
