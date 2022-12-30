California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the city of Jurupa Valley.

Mayor Chris Barajas said in a Facebook post the deputy and suspect both died. Sheriff Chad Bianco plans to hold a press conference later Thursday.

Multiple TV news reports showed the driver leading police on a high-speed chase along several freeways.

The chase ended when a sheriff’s armored truck rammed the fleeing pickup and pinned it on an embankment. TV reports showed bullet holes in the windshield.

