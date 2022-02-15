Watch
California sets home, community standards to lower fire risk

Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:46:47-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet of defensible space around a home, a clearly defined evacuation route in a neighborhood and the removal of vegetation overgrowth in a community are some of the new statewide insurance standards to reduce the wildfire risk of older homes.

Dubbed "Safer from Wildfires," the new standards announced Monday outline actions to harden homes, their immediate surroundings and the communities they are in, measures that insurance companies should consider for homes and businesses.

The new standards would prompt insurance companies to offer discounts, providing incentives for retrofitting older homes.

