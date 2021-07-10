Watch
California reports first 2021 death from West Nile virus

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 15:00:29-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is reporting the state’s first death this year from the West Nile virus. Public health officials say a resident of San Luis Obispo County died from complications of the mosquito-born virus, although it didn't provide any details.

The agency warns that hot weather is increasing the number of mosquitoes and therefore the risk of infecting humans. Most people infected with the virus don't have any symptoms but a small percentage can have serious neurological problems.

State figures show there have been more than 300 deaths from the West Nile virus in California since 2003.

