California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that threatens to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. This comes as the result of a political uprising driven by widespread angst over coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses.

The date was set by the state’s lieutenant governor after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.

The election in the nation’s most populous state will be a marquee contest with national implications, watched closely as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play.