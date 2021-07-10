Watch
News

Actions

California oil regulators deny new fracking permits

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This May 1, 2018 file photo shows oil pump jacks in an oil field near Taft, Calif. California has denied 21 oil drilling permits in the latest move toward ending fracking in a state that makes millions from the petroleum industry but is seeing widespread drought and more dangerous fire seasons linked to climate change. Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to end all oil production in the state by 2045. California is the nation's seventh-largest oil producer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)
California-Fracking Ban
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 14:51:37-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has denied 21 oil drilling permits in the latest move toward ending fracking in a state that makes millions from the petroleum industry but is seeing widespread drought and more dangerous fire seasons linked to climate change.

The head of the state's oil regulatory division on Thursday notified Aera Energy that it wouldn't get permits to use hydraulic fracturing at two fields in Kern County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the agency in April to work up a plan to stop issuing new fracking permits by 2024. He wants to end all oil production in the state by 2045. California is the nation's seventh-largest oil producer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP