California murder suspect mistakenly released from custody

AP
This 2018 photo released by the Long Beach Police Department shows murder suspect Steven Manzo, 23. Manzo was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and remains large, authorities said. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)
California Murder Suspect Released
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 10, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California and remained at large Wednesday as prosecutors and two law enforcement agencies tried to deflect blame for the error.

Steven Manzo was charged with fatally shooting a man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then.

Manzo was released from custody Tuesday afternoon, prompting an extensive search. More than 24 hours later, it still wasn’t clear how he was freed and who is to blame. His initial charges were dismissed Monday but the case was immediately refiled and he was ordered held without bail.

