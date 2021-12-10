Watch
News

Actions

California Medical Board director says anti-vaccine group stalked and followed her

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
AP FILE PHOTO
Kristina Lawson
Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 16:13:32-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The president of California's medical board says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office where four men confronted her after work in a dark parking garage.

Kristina Lawson described it as a terrifying experience, and she said on social media on Wednesday that a group with America's Frontline doctors stalked her home and followed her to her office.

The group told police they wanted to interview Lawson. But she says they never called the board or her workplace to request to speak with her.

The medical board issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE